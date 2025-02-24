Create a free Diverse: Issues In Higher Education account to continue reading. Already have an account? Enter your email to access the article.

Alvin Washington

Feb 24, 2025

The Southern University System Board of Supervisors today has named Alvin R. Washington as the chancellor of Southern University Law Center.Alvin WashingtonAlvin Washington

Washington is the managing professor for the Law Center’s Mediation Clinic. He also serves as a faculty member, teaching courses such as legal research, statutory analysis, alternate dispute resolution, and legal negotiations.

Throughout his career, Washington has held community-focused roles, demonstrating expertise in insurance and civil rights. Washington received his B.S. degree from Grambling State University in 1983 and his J.D. from Southern University Law Center in 1987.

While stationed in Long Beach, California, he served as a military trial lawyer and department head for the claims division in the United States Navy. He was also appointed as a special assistant to the United States Attorney General for the Central District of California. After completing his tour of duty, Washington returned to Louisiana, where he worked as an assistant attorney general handling general liability, road hazards, and civil rights cases. Before joining the Law Center’s staff in 2003, he served as the section chief of the Civil Rights Division of the Louisiana Department of Justice for four years.

Suggested for You
Neel Ganta
On the Move
NEEL GANTA
Craig Slaughter
On the Move
CRAIG SLAUGHTER
Daniel G. Lugo
On the Move
DANIEL G. LUGO
Dr. Monique Guillory
On the Move
MONIQUE GUILLORY
Related Stories
Dr. Muddassir Siddiqi
On the Move
Muddassir Siddiq
Dr. Paula McCraney
On the Move
Paula McCraney
Andy Schneider
On the Move
Andy Schneider
Dr. Joyelle (Joy) Harris
On the Move
Joyelle (Joy) Harris
Find A JobPost A Job
Featured Jobs
Senior Manager Advertising Creative Operations
University of Maryland Global Campus
Assistant Professor, Health and Health Education
Coppin State University
Student Accounts Associate
Middle Tennessee State University
Human Resources Clerk (Confidential)
Cerritos College
Dean College of Public Health
Temple University
Community College Police Officer
San Diego Community College District
Premium Employers
The trusted source for all job seekers
We have an extensive variety of listings for both academic and non-academic positions at postsecondary institutions.
Read More
The trusted source for all job seekers