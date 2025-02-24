Alvin Washington

The Southern University System Board of Supervisors today has named Alvin R. Washington as the chancellor of Southern University Law Center.

Washington is the managing professor for the Law Center’s Mediation Clinic. He also serves as a faculty member, teaching courses such as legal research, statutory analysis, alternate dispute resolution, and legal negotiations.

Throughout his career, Washington has held community-focused roles, demonstrating expertise in insurance and civil rights. Washington received his B.S. degree from Grambling State University in 1983 and his J.D. from Southern University Law Center in 1987.

While stationed in Long Beach, California, he served as a military trial lawyer and department head for the claims division in the United States Navy. He was also appointed as a special assistant to the United States Attorney General for the Central District of California. After completing his tour of duty, Washington returned to Louisiana, where he worked as an assistant attorney general handling general liability, road hazards, and civil rights cases. Before joining the Law Center’s staff in 2003, he served as the section chief of the Civil Rights Division of the Louisiana Department of Justice for four years.