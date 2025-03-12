Create a free Diverse: Issues In Higher Education account to continue reading. Already have an account? Enter your email to access the article.

Rolita Flores Ezeonu

Mar 12, 2025

Dr. Rolita Flores EzeonuDr. Rolita Flores EzeonuRolita Flores Ezeonu has been appointed Interim Vice President for Academic Affairs at Highline College.

Ezeonu previously served as where Vice President of Instruction at Green River College from July 2018 through February 2025. During her time there, she led full-time and adjunct faculty recruitment, development, retention and evaluation, curriculum and instruction. 

Ezeonu served as Highline's Interim Vice President for Academic Affairs from April 2017 to June 2018. Prior to that, she was Dean of Instruction for Transfer and Pre-College Education at Highline, from July 2008 to March 2017.

Ezeonu earned her doctorate in educational leadership with an emphasis in the community college from Seattle University, a master’s degree in communication from Washington State University, and a bachelor’s degree in communication/public relations from Washington State University. She also holds a certificate in “Closing the Achievement Gap” from Harvard University Graduate School of Education. 

