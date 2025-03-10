Create a free Diverse: Issues In Higher Education account to continue reading. Already have an account? Enter your email to access the article.

Nicole Sampson

Mar 10, 2025

Nicole SampsonDr. Nicole SampsonNicole Sampson has been named the permanent provost and chief academic officer at the University of Rochester.

Sampson had been serving as interim provost and was the Robert L. and Mary L. Sproull Dean of the School of Arts & Sciences at the university. Before joining the University of Rochester in August 2023, Sampson served as dean of the College of Arts and Sciences at Stony Brook University.

Sampson earned a bachelor’s degree in chemistry from Harvey Mudd College and a PhD in chemistry from the University of California, Berkeley, and completed an American Cancer Society postdoctoral fellowship at Harvard University.

She will continue to hold her position as University Professor in the Department of Chemistry while serving as provost.


