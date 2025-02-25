Create a free Diverse: Issues In Higher Education account to continue reading. Already have an account? Enter your email to access the article.

Julian Jamaal Jones

Feb 25, 2025

Julian Jamaal JonesJulian Jamaal JonesJulian Jamaal Jones has been named Artist-in-Residence for spring 2025 at Wabash College.

Jones memorializes Black culture by presenting fresh perspectives and creative freedom within traditional landscapes. His unique practice communicates through the historical language of African American quilting tradition by implementing abstract forms and vibrant colors in his works to bypass preconceptions and open conversations around his Black experience.

Jones received his bachelor’s degree in photography in 2020 from the Herron School of Art + Design and a master’s in photography in 2022 from Cranbrook Academy of Art in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan.

Suggested for You
Neel Ganta
On the Move
NEEL GANTA
Craig Slaughter
On the Move
CRAIG SLAUGHTER
Daniel G. Lugo
On the Move
DANIEL G. LUGO
Dr. Monique Guillory
On the Move
MONIQUE GUILLORY
Related Stories
Alvin Washington
On the Move
Alvin Washington
Dr. Muddassir Siddiqi
On the Move
Muddassir Siddiq
Dr. Paula McCraney
On the Move
Paula McCraney
Andy Schneider
On the Move
Andy Schneider
Find A JobPost A Job
Featured Jobs
Senior Financial Analyst - Massey
Virginia Commonwealth University
Community College Police Officer
San Diego Community College District
Director of Military Center Connections
Old Dominion University
Clinical Assistant Professor of Entrepreneurship
Chicago Booth School of Business
Dean College of Public Health
Temple University
Office Specialist
Florida International University
Premium Employers
The trusted source for all job seekers
We have an extensive variety of listings for both academic and non-academic positions at postsecondary institutions.
Read More
The trusted source for all job seekers