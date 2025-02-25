Julian Jamaal Jones has been named Artist-in-Residence for spring 2025 at Wabash College.

Jones memorializes Black culture by presenting fresh perspectives and creative freedom within traditional landscapes. His unique practice communicates through the historical language of African American quilting tradition by implementing abstract forms and vibrant colors in his works to bypass preconceptions and open conversations around his Black experience.

Jones received his bachelor’s degree in photography in 2020 from the Herron School of Art + Design and a master’s in photography in 2022 from Cranbrook Academy of Art in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan.

