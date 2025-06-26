The University of Vermont has hired Alicia Estey as vice president for finance and administration.



Estey comes to the University of Vermont from Boise State University where she has served as chief financial and operating officer and vice president for finance and operations since February 2023.

Estey holds a law degree from the University of Idaho, a master’s in public health from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, and a bachelor’s degree in business administration in accountancy from Boise State University.