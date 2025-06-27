Rick Jackson has been named chief communications officer at Talladega College, effective July 1. Jackson comes to Talladega after serving as the public relations manager for the Birmingham Water Works Board.

“I am excited about Rick Jackson joining the team here at Talladega,” said Dr. Willie L. Todd Jr., president-select of Talladega College. “I am confident that Mr. Jackson’s experience with brand management combined with his familiarity with the media landscape and our local communities is a vital part of the recipe that Talladega College needs to continue its legacy as a valuable institution of higher learning.”

“This opportunity was made for me. I became acquainted with Talladega College when I covered the Amistad Murals as a reporter with CBS 42 and through meeting so many of its great alumni,” Jackson said. “We have a lot of opportunities in front of us, and I’m looking forward to helping Talladega tell its rich story in a much richer way.”

Jackson earned his bachelor’s degree in mass communication from Auburn University.