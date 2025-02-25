They are Ready! Transforming the Narrative to Engage Black Males in Educational Settings

To be Young, Gifted and Black. This brilliant song by Nina Simone often resonates with me when I think of our Black youth in schools, and certainly during Black History Month. However, the narrative for some people tends to be the opposite, particularly for Black males. Far too often, Black boys and young men are seen from a deficit paradigm riddled with low academic expectations for not exhibiting behaviors that reflect western Eurocentric values. Their intellectual abilities are questioned due to bias and stereotypes, as I and others have written about. Additionally, researchers have shown that Black boys and young men are abysmally absent in advanced academics but overrepresented in special education, and in disciplinary infractions such as suspension and expulsion, thus, contributing to their opportunity gaps. Moreover, Black males have the lowest graduation rate from postsecondary institutions accompanied by higher unemployment/underemployment rates compared to other racialized males (and Black females) according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

A transformational paradigm shift is needed in the curation of how Black boys and young men are seen and how educators and practitioners - school counselors, teachers, resource officers, administrators, postsecondary faculty and staff - work with them. Educators and practitioners must engage in deep introspection of their belief systems that far too often sabotages Black males from being academically successful, from reaching their potential Even more stunning is that educators and practitioners either forget or ignore that Black males have feelings, want to be loved, have families who care about them, and that they have dreams and aspirations. Black males will rise to high expectations held for them! Therefore, it is imperative - non-negotiable - that educators, practitioners and decision makers see them as the best and brightest and communicate to these capable Black males that they have purpose, they are innovators, and they have gifts and talents that will enhance and enrich our society for generations to come. These bright and brilliant youth must see their educational settings as a laboratory of learning and affirmation rather than as academic prisons - penal, hostile, anti-Black, and unwelcoming environments.

So how do we transform the academic narrative for Black boys and young men? Below are a few recommendations that will shift the conversation, seeing them from an asset-based paradigm versus a deficit perspective. The recommendations that follow are applicable to Black males in P-12 schools and postsecondary institutions!

Center their voices. Give Black boys and young men the agency to discuss their feelings, needs, and views on their concerns and issues. Sharing how they feel can be cathartic, a release to move forward. Collaborate. See them as a partner in co-creating interventions solutions that will help them thrive in educational institutions, particularly in P-12 and postsecondary schools and universities. When these students join in problem-solving with professionals, their chances for advancement increase, along with self-efficacy. Self-reflect . Consider the biases and beliefs you have about Black males and how that impacts your relationship with and expectations of them. Oftentimes, our biases and beliefs serve as barriers to helping Black males, especially when it comes to providing resources for them to achieve academically, optimize their mental health and wellness, and receive postsecondary preparation. Communicate. Have courageous and vulnerable conversations with Black boys and young men. It is okay to not know everything about their situations or how they feel, but empathizing and listening (to understand and not respond) helps to develop trust and authentic relationships. Group counseling. Use group work (counseling) for Black boys and young men to come together in community to discuss topics related not only to their backgrounds, but also academics, careers, and mental health challenges. Role models/mentors. Invite Black men from the community into the classroom and counseling groups to discuss their experiences. Such interactions and connections offer role models for these students to see that they are not alone. In this regard, Black boys and young men can have a blueprint of both the obstacles and successes of navigating education and life. Encouragement and affirmations . Assist Black boys and young men in discovering their aspirations and purpose, as well as encourage them in developing career goals by providing direction and constructive feedback. Using career and personality assessments, academic and career plans, and conversations about their interests are examples of helping Black males develop a purpose-driven approach to their lives. Again, I cannot emphasize enough that impressionable children and youth, as well as young adults live up to and down to expectations. Hence, expectations for them must be positive and high! A Final Word

In honor of Black History Month, I celebrate Black students as they are the future of this country and our communities. Dr. Carter G. Woodson, the architect of this historical month and an educator himself, was a fierce advocate of honoring the achievements and contributions of Black people in this country. We should have the same fervor with Black boys and men - seeing their humanity and celebrating the tremendous value they have added not just in sports, but also in academics and various career fields. Not only should we transform the narrative for Black males in P-12 schools and higher education, but we must also transform the curriculum and instruction to be culturally responsive to their learning and interests; transform their outlook on learning and success; and transform our vision of these young men and boys to one that is of potential and promise. I want Black males to pursue academics, not run from it! Our Black boys and young men are ready! Now professionals must get ready too! No more potential denied! No more dreams deferred!

Dr. Erik M. Hines is Professor of Counseling in the College of Education and Human Development at George Mason University.