Colleges Should Boost Online Marketing to Meet Future Enrollment Targets, Recommends White Paper

Jessica Ruf
Sep 23, 2021

Colleges should boost their online marketing and recruitment efforts to reach prospective students who are increasingly exploring schools via a variety of online platforms, advises a new white paper by EAB titled “Recruiting in an Era of Channel Overload."

Email 4284157 1280Warning that the population of college-bound students is projected to fall by as much as 11% over the next decade, the paper recommends institutions use a "sophisticated mix" of digital recruiting channels in order to meet enrollment targets. Those channels include college search sites, social platforms and self-directed virtual tours  all of which students and families are using to find schools, says EAB.

“Today’s enrollment professionals need to understand how and when students and their families interact with these disparate channels and what opportunities those interaction points present to them,” said Chris Marett, president of EAB marketing and enrollment solutions. “And they need to master an increasingly complex mix of recruitment tactics now, before they are forced to feel the full effects of declining college enrollments."

In strengthening their digital presence, colleges can also reach student populations they may not normally interact with, especially those who live in distant or remote geographic areas, says the paper. A best practices firm, EAB offers strategies for assembling "a comprehensive portfolio of digital channels" to better "identify and engage students who are increasingly hard to reach via conventional recruiting processes" in the paper.

Related Stories
d3613ecc-e1af-4c51-ad1c-01a2f38502f3-large16x9_09.20SCSU
African-American
Amid Falling Enrollment, SC State Board of Trustees Fires Its President
sat-test-sections
Recruitment & Retention
IHEP Releases Study Identifying Standards for Equity in Admissions
Kwadwo Assensoh
African-American
Better Together: Four Mutually Reinforcing Strategies for Retaining Black Students and Faculty
Carlo Salerno
Recruitment & Retention
Summit Looks to Address Financial Barriers to Student Enrollment and Degree Completion
Find A JobPost A Job
Featured Jobs
Professor of Contemporary Art History
Texas Christian University
LEO Lecturer III
University of Michigan
Curator of Modern and Contemporary Art (Open Rank)
Allen Memorial Art Museum, Oberlin College
Computer Science & Cybersecurity Ins/Assist Pro
Columbia-Greene Community College
Professional Development Associate
Branch Alliance for Educator Diversity
Dean, College of the Arts
Columbus State University
Premium Employers
Su Logo Color
Salisbury University
Ts Ujpg
Texas Southern University
Tamu Logo (1)
Texas A&M University
Tcu Logo Purple 5 X7 01
TCU
Podcasts
Latest Episode
Innovative Approaches to Diversifying the Academic Pipeline with Drs. Curtis Byrd and Rihana S. Mason
More episodes »
Apple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsRadioPublicSpotifyStitcher
Diversity and inclusion in healthcare
Quality reporting and insightful coverage specifically for the healthcare industry.
Read More