Northwestern University Football Coach Pat Fitzgerald Terminated Amid Hazing Scandal

Arrman Kyaw
Jul 11, 2023

Northwestern University football coach Pat Fitzgerald has been fired Jul. 10 due to a hazing scandal, The Chicago Tribune reported.Pat FitzgeraldPat Fitzgerald

Fitzgerald “was being relieved of his duties effective immediately” due to his “failure to know and prevent significant hazing” in the school’s football program, Northwestern President Michael Schill said in a public statement.

A recent outside investigation confirmed a former football player’s account of hazing by teammates, and its report said coaching staff had “significant opportunities to discover and report the hazing conduct.” This led to Fitzgerald being suspended for two weeks without pay last Friday, a punishment that was then changed to termination after student paper The Daily Northwestern published the player’s account of sexualized hazing.

Fitzgerald was surprised Schill unilaterally revoked the suspension agreement without prior notification, and attorney Dan Webb and agent Bryan Harlan will “take the necessary steps to protect [Fitzgerald’s] rights in accordance with the law,” he said in a statement Monday night.

The investigation showed no evidence that Fitzgerald was aware of hazing in the football program, but the hazing was well-known by many, Schill said.

“The head coach is ultimately responsible for the culture of his team,” Schill said. “The hazing we investigated was widespread and clearly not a secret within the program, providing Coach Fitzgerald with the opportunity to learn what was happening.”

Related Stories
Tennessee State University
Sports
Tennessee State University Planning to be First HBCU Sponsor for Ice Hockey Program
Dr. Edwin Bancroft Henderson
Sports
UDC to Unveil Statue of “Grandfather of Black Basketball”
Kerrick Jackson
Sports
Jackson Makes SEC History with Head Baseball Coach Appointment
WMU Coach Lance Taylor addresses his team
Sports
D-1 Football’s Only Native American Head Coach Preps for First Season
Find A JobPost A Job
Featured Jobs
Assistant/Associate Professor of Business Administration
Hampton University
Community College of Baltimore County
Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center
Clinical Assistant/Associate Professor Of Financial Planning
New York University School of Professional Studies
Executive Director, Mays Cancer Center
The University of Texas
Chief Financial Officer at Winston-Salem State University Foundation
CapDev
Premium Employers
Podcasts
Latest Episode
Two College Presidents Share Stories from South LA
More episodes »
Apple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsRadioPublicSpotifyStitcher
Diversity and inclusion in healthcare
Quality reporting and insightful coverage specifically for the healthcare industry.
Read More