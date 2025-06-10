French Open Champion Coco Gauff Continues Legacy of Giving with Historic $100K UNCF Scholarship

Tennis star Coco Gauff won the French Open women's singles title on Saturday, becoming the first American since Serena Williams in 2015 to claim the trophy. She defeated top-ranked Aryna Sabalenka in three sets in a thrilling match that showcased both her athletic prowess and mental fortitude.

The 21-year-old described the nerve-racking moment she lost the first match point, saying, "Losing the first match point, I was ... felt like I was holding my breath the whole game." She explained she thought the ball was going out, but when it didn't, she knew she needed just one more opportunity.

"That first match point was crazy because she shanked it and I thought it was going out, so I kind of felt my heart rate spike up and kind of getting ready to celebrate, and the ball went in. I was like, 'Are you serious?' ... I don't know, I was just like 'give me one more chance. God, give me one more chance. I'll take advantage of it this time,' and I did," she said.

After her thrilling victory, Gauff wrote on Instagram, "I learned having doubt enter your head is impossible to escape, but not impossible to overcome." The second-ranked player, who also won the 2023 U.S. Open final, admitted she still has self-doubt despite her wins, which she said she tries to talk openly about.

"I realize that I just try to redirect those into positive thoughts, even if you don't truly believe them. But eventually, when those moments are tough and you don't know your back is against the wall, you don't know where to lean on, you try to lean on the positivity and the belief," Gauff said. "I think that's what carried me through that match and honestly throughout the whole tournament."

It's the second Grand Slam for the young American, who said she's realized that she is where she belongs. "As I got older and realized like I worked so hard off the court and on the court to be where I belong, and there's nothing easy. I had to go out and win seven matches like everyone else does. ... Especially having consistent results, I think I prove that more and more each tournament," she said.

This latest victory comes as Gauff continues to make waves both on and off the court through her philanthropic efforts. Earlier this year, the tennis champion made headlines for becoming one of the youngest major gift donors in the United Negro College Fund's 80-year history with a groundbreaking $100,000 donation to support HBCU student-athletes who play competitive tennis.

Gauff's commitment to historically Black colleges and universities stems from deep family roots.

"My family has a deep-rooted history with HBCUs, going all the way back to my great, great grandfather," she said "From aunts and uncles to cousins, HBCUs have played a huge role in shaping who we are."

The newly established Coco Gauff Scholarship Program will be administered by UNCF, with scholarships awarded to eligible students beginning in May. Students interested in applying should note that the application deadline is July 1, 2025, with complete details and application information available at UNCF.org/scholarships.

"Supporting UNCF in creating opportunities for student-athletes in tennis means a lot to me," Gauff said. "As a young Black athlete, I understand how impactful it is to see people who look like me thriving in both sports and education. I want to help the next generation of student-athletes continue pursuing their passion for tennis while reaching their academic goals."

Maurice E. Jenkins, Jr., executive vice president and chief development officer at UNCF, praised Gauff's generosity and its potential impact. "We are incredibly grateful to Coco Gauff for her generous $100,000 gift to UNCF, which will significantly impact the lives of HBCU students aspiring to excel in competitive tennis," Jenkins said. "Her commitment not only showcases her dedication to education and athletics but also inspires the next generation of student-athletes to pursue their dreams."

Gauff's tennis achievements continue to create ripple effects beyond her personal success. Her 2023 U.S. Open victory prompted the United States Tennis Association (USTA) to commit $3 million to refurbishing tennis courts nationwide, with North Carolina Central University receiving $21,000 as part of this initiative.

The young champion now has nine Women's Tennis Association tour-level singles titles, including the 2023 U.S. Open and her latest French Open victory. She has also claimed nine doubles titles, including the 2024 French Open. Her scholarship program represents more than financial support—it's about representation and inspiration for young Black athletes who might otherwise lack the financial means to pursue both academic and athletic excellence at HBCUs.

"My hope is that this scholarship gives more young Black players the confidence to chase their dreams, knowing they have a strong community behind them and a bright future ahead," Gauff said. Most of all, she remains grateful for her family's support through everything. "Having that support system is so important, especially playing tennis and being on tour since I was 15 and still developing. I'm 21, but I still have a lot more life to learn," she said.

As Gauff prepares for Wimbledon next, her impact extends far beyond the tennis court. Her donation sets a powerful precedent for how young, successful athletes can give back to their communities, reinforcing the importance of investing in Black excellence and creating opportunities for the next generation to thrive both academically and athletically.

Applications for the Coco Gauff Scholarship Program are due July 1, 2025. For more information and to apply, visit UNCF.org/scholarships.