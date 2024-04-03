Notre Dame College Rugby Moving to Walsh University

Walsh University will be the new home of Notre Dame College men’s and women’s Rugby teams the university announced.

“I cannot express enough how happy we are to find a home at Walsh University as a Rugby program,” said Notre Dame College Director of Rugby Operations Jason Fox. “For Walsh University to take two entire Rugby programs looking for a home is awesome. We hope to make Walsh proud.”

Walsh announced its commitment to assist Notre Dame College students Feb. 29, following the college's announced closure at the end of spring 2024.

Walsh reported that roughly 220 Notre Dame students have visited campus, and to date, 42 members of the men’s team and 15 members of the women’s team have applied to the university, which has received 130 applications as of April 1.

Notre Dame College Rugby players and coaching staff declared their intent to make Walsh their home site with current members signing letters of commitment at a special signing ceremony April 2 at the Euclid campus.

Walsh, which lacked a Rugby team, worked with Fox to assess the feasibility. As such, Walsh designated the grass fields on the north side of the Klekotka Tennis Complex as the “pitch” for the new Rugby teams. The fields, donated to Walsh University by the Hoover Company in 2004, will provide space for the teams to practice and compete. The university also has set up a fundraising page at www.walsh.edu/givendc specifically for Notre Dame students who are transferring into Walsh.

“We are thrilled to welcome all Notre Dame College students to Walsh University,” said Walsh President Tim Collins. “We extend our warmest welcome to them, offering our support and encouragement as they navigate this transition, guided by the values of community and compassion ingrained in our Catholic mission.”