UNCF Receives $1 Million from FanDuel Group to Support Maryland HBCU Students

Arrman Kyaw
Dec 16, 2022

The United Negro College Fund (UNCF) has received $1 million to support students at historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs) in Maryland.Christian GenetskiChristian Genetski

The funds – from online gambling company FanDuel Group – are meant to help students with education-related expenses such as technology, housing, food security, and tuition.

Maryland's four HBCUs are Morgan State University, Bowie State University, Coppin State University, and University of Maryland-Eastern Shore.

FanDuel will also create a track for students to join its annual summer internship program in New York.

"FanDuel is delighted to be able to legally offer our sportsbook platform here in Maryland," said Christian Genetski, president of FanDuel Group. "More importantly, we're proud to partner with UNCF once again in support of Maryland's HBCU community. Our goal is that these funds help make a difference in the lives of hard-working students while also creating a track for some to join us at FanDuel as part of our summer intern program."

 

