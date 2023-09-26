HBCU Week Foundation Receives $300,000 Scholarship Fund from Barclays US Consumer Bank

The HBCU Week Foundation has received a $300,000 scholarship fund from Barclays US Consumer Bank to support students attending five select HBCUs. Fifth Media

The five schools are Delaware State University, Hampton University, Spelman College, Morehouse College, and Howard University.

"We are incredibly grateful for Barclays' generous donation and continued support," said Ashley Christopher, founder and CEO of the HBCU Week Foundation. "As we work to widen our impact in the US, these scholarship funds will help many more college students on their path to economic success."

This endowment comes as part of the seventh annual HBCU Week. The event which took place Sep. 17-24 is aimed at encouraging high school-aged students to enroll in HBCUs, financially support their academic pursuits, and reinforce a pipeline to employment.

The nonprofit has so far awarded more than 6,000 on-the-spot college acceptances and more than $60 million in scholarships directly from HBCUs and corporate partners.

"We are proud to partner with the HBCU Week Foundation, an organization working to make college education more accessible to thousands of high school students across the country," said Omar McNeill, head of compliance at Barclays US Consumer Bank. "By equipping more high school students to attend HBCUs, they will acquire the skills and networks to help them successfully secure employment upon graduation. We are proud to support HBCU Week Foundation's quest to build a more equitable talent pipeline ready to enter the workforce."