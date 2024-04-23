Create a free Diverse: Issues In Higher Education account to continue reading

Ana Morett

Apr 23, 2024

School: Weber State University
Major: Business Administration
Year: Senior

Ana Morett, majoring in business administration and professional sales at Weber State University, put in work on the tennis court to be named Big Sky Conference League MVP. Morett served as Weber State’s SAAC president; she participated on the university president's Diversity Council, with the local FCA, and in team and community service projects. “Ana is the perfect example of servant leadership,” said Kayla Morgan, the associate athletics director for Weber State Athletics. “She is genuine, humble, and selfless. While so many are looking for opportunities to rest, Ana is always looking for ways to do more. She has a gift for building relationships and supporting those around her and has left an incredible mark on Weber State.” 

Read Next
Madison Scott 2021
Female Sport Finalists
Madison Scott
April 23, 2024
Suggested for You
Madison Scott 2021
Female Sport Finalists
Madison Scott
Elizabeth Cruz
Female Sport Finalists
Elizabeth Cruz
Natasha Kim
Female Sport Finalists
Natasha Kim
Vanessa Deniz
Female Sport Finalists
Vanessa Deniz
Related Stories
Madison Scott 2021
Female Sport Finalists
Madison Scott
Elizabeth Cruz
Female Sport Finalists
Elizabeth Cruz
Natasha Kim
Female Sport Finalists
Natasha Kim
Vanessa Deniz
Female Sport Finalists
Vanessa Deniz
Find A JobPost A Job
Featured Jobs
Library Manager
Tarrant County College District
Open Rank Faculty
Center for Public Health Genomics, University of Virginia
Dean College of Public Health
Temple University
Human Resources Clerk (Confidential)
Cerritos College
Executive Director, Mays Cancer Center
The University of Texas
Assistant Professor of Mathematics
California State University, Stanislaus
Premium Employers
A New Track: Fostering Diversity and Equity in Athletics
American sport has always served as a platform for resistance and has been measured and critiqued by how it responds in critical moments of racial and social crises.
Read More
A New Track: Fostering Diversity and Equity in Athletics