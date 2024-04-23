School: Weber State University

Major: Business Administration

Year: Senior

Ana Morett, majoring in business administration and professional sales at Weber State University, put in work on the tennis court to be named Big Sky Conference League MVP. Morett served as Weber State’s SAAC president; she participated on the university president's Diversity Council, with the local FCA, and in team and community service projects. “Ana is the perfect example of servant leadership,” said Kayla Morgan, the associate athletics director for Weber State Athletics. “She is genuine, humble, and selfless. While so many are looking for opportunities to rest, Ana is always looking for ways to do more. She has a gift for building relationships and supporting those around her and has left an incredible mark on Weber State.”