School: Indiana University

Major: Finance and Business Analytics

Year: Sophomore



Natasha Kim plays midfielder for women’s soccer at Indiana University, where she majors in finance and business analytics. She is a member of the Hutton Honors College, is the recipient of the Dean's Scholarship, and is recognized as a Founders Scholar. “Natasha exemplifies the true spirit of a student-athlete at Indiana University and the women’s soccer program, dedicating herself not only to academic and athletic excellence but also to serving her campus and community,” said Erwin Van Bennekom, women’s soccer head coach at Indiana. “As a Hoosier HEROES student-athlete peer mentor, she has been instrumental in guiding incoming freshmen through their first-year transition, while her commitment to the SAAC ‘Hoosier CORE’ subcommittee showcases her leadership in promoting a safe and healthy environment for her fellow student-athletes.”