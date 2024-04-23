Create a free Diverse: Issues In Higher Education account to continue reading

Natasha Kim

Apr 23, 2024

School: Indiana University
Major: Finance and Business Analytics
Year: Sophomore

Natasha Kim plays midfielder for women’s soccer at Indiana University, where she majors in finance and business analytics. She is a member of the Hutton Honors College, is the recipient of the Dean's Scholarship, and is recognized as a Founders Scholar. “Natasha exemplifies the true spirit of a student-athlete at Indiana University and the women’s soccer program, dedicating herself not only to academic and athletic excellence but also to serving her campus and community,” said Erwin Van Bennekom, women’s soccer head coach at Indiana. “As a Hoosier HEROES student-athlete peer mentor, she has been instrumental in guiding incoming freshmen through their first-year transition, while her commitment to the SAAC ‘Hoosier CORE’ subcommittee showcases her leadership in promoting a safe and healthy environment for her fellow student-athletes.” 

Read Next
Madison Scott 2021
Female Sport Finalists
Madison Scott
April 23, 2024
Suggested for You
Madison Scott 2021
Female Sport Finalists
Madison Scott
Elizabeth Cruz
Female Sport Finalists
Elizabeth Cruz
Vanessa Deniz
Female Sport Finalists
Vanessa Deniz
Mc Kenzie Long 2023
Female Sport Finalists
McKenzie Long
Related Stories
Madison Scott 2021
Female Sport Finalists
Madison Scott
Elizabeth Cruz
Female Sport Finalists
Elizabeth Cruz
Vanessa Deniz
Female Sport Finalists
Vanessa Deniz
Mc Kenzie Long 2023
Female Sport Finalists
McKenzie Long
Find A JobPost A Job
Featured Jobs
Assistant Professor of Mathematics
California State University, Stanislaus
Assistant Professor, Health and Health Education
Coppin State University
Executive Director, Mays Cancer Center
The University of Texas
Dean College of Public Health
Temple University
Master HVAC Technician
Mount St. Mary's University
Library Manager
Tarrant County College District
Premium Employers
A New Track: Fostering Diversity and Equity in Athletics
American sport has always served as a platform for resistance and has been measured and critiqued by how it responds in critical moments of racial and social crises.
Read More
A New Track: Fostering Diversity and Equity in Athletics