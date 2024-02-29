Create a free Diverse: Issues In Higher Education account to continue reading

Dr. Peiyin Hung, University of South Carolina

Feb 29, 2024

Dr. Peiyin Hung is an assistant professor in health services policy and management in the University of South Carolina’s Arnold School of Public Health. Hung was named a Breakthrough Research Star at University of South Carolina in 2023 and a National Rural Health Association Policy Fellow in 2019. Her primary research interests include rural health disparities, quality of care, spatial access to health services, and women’s health; she specializes in quantitative methods for health services research, focusing on geographic disparities in hospital services and quality of health care in the national, state, and institutional levels.

