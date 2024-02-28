Dr. Winnifred R. Brown-Glaude, The College of New Jersey

Dr. Winnifred Brown-Glaude is professor of African American studies and sociology and anthropology at The College of New Jersey. Brown-Glaude is the former chair of the Department of African American Studies, where she spearheaded the development of its major. She researches race, gender, and informal economies in the Anglophone Caribbean. As an author and co-author, she has written several articles and books including Higglers in Kingston: Women’s Informal Work in Jamaica, The Toni Morrison Book Club, and Doing Diversity in Higher Education: Faculty Leaders Share Challenges and Strategies, and she is working on a new book, Neoliberalism in a Small Place: The Case of Jamaica.