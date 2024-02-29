Create a free Diverse: Issues In Higher Education account to continue reading

Gloria L. Blackwell, American Association of University Women

Feb 29, 2024

Gloria L. Blackwell is a gender equity advocate, who oversees an organization counting over 40,000 members and donors, 700 branches, and 500 college and university partners. As CEO of the nonprofit American Association of University Women (AAUW), she serves as a thought leader on issues ranging from the pay gap to equity in STEM to student loan debt. Blackwell continues nearly two decades of leadership activity at AAUW, shepherding fellowships and grants programs. She expanded the organization’s outreach to girls and women of color across programmatic initiatives regarding women’s economic security and implemented National Science Foundation grants in higher education and STEM.

