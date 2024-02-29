Dr. Emily Bouck, Michigan State University

Dr. Emily Bouck is actively involved in grant writing and leads such funded programs. She is a professor and associate dean for research at Michigan State University, researching mathematics education for students with disabilities and those at-risk. Bouck examines the response to intervention for mathematics at the elementary and secondary level as well as mathematical interventions to support students with disabilities or those receiving Response to Intervention Tier 2 or Tier 3 services. She examines such technological approaches as virtual manipulatives and the virtual manipulative-based instructional sequences. Bouck is published in over 150 peer-reviewed journal articles and has authored six books and over 30 book chapters.