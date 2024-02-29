Create a free Diverse: Issues In Higher Education account to continue reading

Dr. Emily Bouck, Michigan State University

Feb 29, 2024

Dr. Emily Bouck is actively involved in grant writing and leads such funded programs. She is a professor and associate dean for research at Michigan State University, researching mathematics education for students with disabilities and those at-risk. Bouck examines the response to intervention for mathematics at the elementary and secondary level as well as mathematical interventions to support students with disabilities or those receiving Response to Intervention Tier 2 or Tier 3 services. She examines such technological approaches as virtual manipulatives and the virtual manipulative-based instructional sequences. Bouck is published in over 150 peer-reviewed journal articles and has authored six books and over 30 book chapters.

Read Next
Image006
2024
Dr. Sian Leah Beilock, Dartmouth College
February 29, 2024
Suggested for You
Image006
2024
Dr. Sian Leah Beilock, Dartmouth College
Gloria Blackwell
2024
Gloria L. Blackwell, American Association of University Women
Dr Winnifred R Brown Glaude
2024
Dr. Winnifred R. Brown-Glaude, The College of New Jersey
Dr Elizabeth Dooley
2024
Dr. Elizabeth Dooley, University of Central Florida
Related Stories
Image006
2024
Dr. Sian Leah Beilock, Dartmouth College
Gloria Blackwell
2024
Gloria L. Blackwell, American Association of University Women
Dr Winnifred R Brown Glaude
2024
Dr. Winnifred R. Brown-Glaude, The College of New Jersey
Dr Elizabeth Dooley
2024
Dr. Elizabeth Dooley, University of Central Florida
Find A JobPost A Job
Featured Jobs
Vice President for Academic Affairs & Provost
San Francisco Bay University
Wyckoff Center Director
Skidmore
Dean of the College of Education
University of Massachusetts Amherst
Director of Student Involvement - 500121
University of Richmond - Richmond, VA
Florida International University
Noncredit Instructor/Trainer for Customized Aviation Maintenance Technology Course
Cape Cod Community College
Premium Employers
The trusted source for all job seekers
We have an extensive variety of listings for both academic and non-academic positions at postsecondary institutions.
Read More
The trusted source for all job seekers