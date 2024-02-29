Dr. Elizabeth Dooley, University of Central Florida

Dr. Elizabeth Dooley is a professor of exceptional student education in the School of Teacher Education at the University of Central Florida College of Community Innovation and Education. She is the academic program director for the Ph.D. Teaching Learning and Development Track. Dooley, who also co-founded the West Virginia University Health Sciences Technology Academy to enhance underserved youths’ academic college preparedness, was the first woman and African American to be named provost and vice president for academic affairs at the University of Central Florida. Her research interests include academic achievement, equity-mindedness, student success, and implementing teaching strategies that produce equitable learning outcomes for all students.