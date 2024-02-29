Create a free Diverse: Issues In Higher Education account to continue reading

Dr. Elizabeth Dooley, University of Central Florida

Feb 29, 2024

Dr. Elizabeth Dooley is a professor of exceptional student education in the School of Teacher Education at the University of Central Florida College of Community Innovation and Education. She is the academic program director for the Ph.D. Teaching Learning and Development Track. Dooley, who also co-founded the West Virginia University Health Sciences Technology Academy to enhance underserved youths’ academic college preparedness, was the first woman and African American to be named provost and vice president for academic affairs at the University of Central Florida. Her research interests include academic achievement, equity-mindedness, student success, and implementing teaching strategies that produce equitable learning outcomes for all students.

Read Next
Image006
2024
Dr. Sian Leah Beilock, Dartmouth College
February 29, 2024
Suggested for You
Image006
2024
Dr. Sian Leah Beilock, Dartmouth College
Gloria Blackwell
2024
Gloria L. Blackwell, American Association of University Women
Dr Emily Bouck
2024
Dr. Emily Bouck, Michigan State University
Dr Winnifred R Brown Glaude
2024
Dr. Winnifred R. Brown-Glaude, The College of New Jersey
Related Stories
Image006
2024
Dr. Sian Leah Beilock, Dartmouth College
Gloria Blackwell
2024
Gloria L. Blackwell, American Association of University Women
Dr Emily Bouck
2024
Dr. Emily Bouck, Michigan State University
Dr Winnifred R Brown Glaude
2024
Dr. Winnifred R. Brown-Glaude, The College of New Jersey
Find A JobPost A Job
Featured Jobs
President - Southeast Campus
Tarrant County College District
Baker College System
Noncredit Instructor/Trainer for Customized Aviation Maintenance Technology Course
Cape Cod Community College
Front Desk/Receptionist
San Francisco Bay University
Wyckoff Center Director
Skidmore
Prince George's Community College
Premium Employers
The trusted source for all job seekers
We have an extensive variety of listings for both academic and non-academic positions at postsecondary institutions.
Read More
The trusted source for all job seekers