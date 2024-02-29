Dr. Sian Leah Beilock, Dartmouth College

Dr. Sian Leah Beilock is president of Dartmouth College, the first woman to be elected to the post by the college’s Board of Trustees. Beilock, who previously served as president of Barnard College at Columbia University, is an independent director on the Bridgewater Associates Operating Board of Directors. She is considered a leading expert on the brain science behind “choking under pressure” in business, education, and sports. Beilock authored Choke and How the Body Knows Its Mind and published 120 peer-reviewed scientific papers with research focused on success in math and science for women and girls and on how performance anxiety can either be exacerbated or alleviated by teachers, parents, and peers.