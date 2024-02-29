Create a free Diverse: Issues In Higher Education account to continue reading

Dr. Marjorie Hass, Council of Independent Colleges

Feb 29, 2024

Dr. Marjorie Hass steers the helm as president of the Council of Independent Colleges. Hass, author of A Leadership Guide for Women in Higher Education, is described as a philosopher, teacher, and mentor. She is also a leader. She served as president of Rhodes College and Austin College and was provost at Muhlenberg College. She continues to be active in the leadership of prominent higher education associations, serving as a board member of the Association of American Colleges & Universities and as former chair of the board of the National Association of Independent Colleges and Universities as well as for the Council of Independent Colleges as a former board director and former vice chair of its resource development executive committee.

The trusted source for all job seekers