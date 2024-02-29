Dr. Ellen M. Granberg, George Washington University

George Washington University President Dr. Ellen M. Granberg commits herself to building on the institution’s legacy in education, research, and scholarship as well as its notable patient care and service. Granberg has 11 years of prior experience leading large integrated software development teams in the telecommunications industry. The nationally recognized scholar in the sociology of self, identity, and mental health has also served as provost and senior vice president of academic affairs at the Rochester Institute of Technology. She led, too, as the senior associate provost and associate provost for faculty affairs at Clemson University.