Create a free Diverse: Issues In Higher Education account to continue reading

Dr. Ellen M. Granberg, George Washington University

Feb 29, 2024

George Washington University President Dr. Ellen M. Granberg commits herself to building on the institution’s legacy in education, research, and scholarship as well as its notable patient care and service. Granberg has 11 years of prior experience leading large integrated software development teams in the telecommunications industry. The nationally recognized scholar in the sociology of self, identity, and mental health has also served as provost and senior vice president of academic affairs at the Rochester Institute of Technology. She led, too, as the senior associate provost and associate provost for faculty affairs at Clemson University.

Read Next
Image006
2024
Dr. Sian Leah Beilock, Dartmouth College
February 29, 2024
Suggested for You
Image006
2024
Dr. Sian Leah Beilock, Dartmouth College
Gloria Blackwell
2024
Gloria L. Blackwell, American Association of University Women
Dr Emily Bouck
2024
Dr. Emily Bouck, Michigan State University
Dr Winnifred R Brown Glaude
2024
Dr. Winnifred R. Brown-Glaude, The College of New Jersey
Related Stories
Image006
2024
Dr. Sian Leah Beilock, Dartmouth College
Gloria Blackwell
2024
Gloria L. Blackwell, American Association of University Women
Dr Emily Bouck
2024
Dr. Emily Bouck, Michigan State University
Dr Winnifred R Brown Glaude
2024
Dr. Winnifred R. Brown-Glaude, The College of New Jersey
Find A JobPost A Job
Featured Jobs
Baker College System
Prince George's Community College
Accountant II
Foothill-De Anza Community College District
Noncredit Instructor/Trainer for Customized Aviation Maintenance Technology Course
Cape Cod Community College
President - Southeast Campus
Tarrant County College District
Community College of Baltimore County
Premium Employers
The trusted source for all job seekers
We have an extensive variety of listings for both academic and non-academic positions at postsecondary institutions.
Read More
The trusted source for all job seekers