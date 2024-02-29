Dr. Anna Gonzalez, Washington University in St. Louis

Dr. Anna Gonzalez, known to her students as “Dr. G,” is vice chancellor for student affairs at Washington University in St. Louis (WashU). Gonzalez provides leadership to the university’s Division of Student Affairs, engaging with students to recognize their needs and enhance their experiences. She oversees various WashU programs including its unified career center and its Center for Diversity & Inclusion. Her research targets first-generation students, immigrant students, equity and diversity, higher education policy and governance, personnel development, and higher education finance. The keynote speaker and published author has also served on several regional and national boards, including NASPA Student Affairs Administrators in Higher Education.