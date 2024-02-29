Dr. Susan Gaulden, Passaic County Community College

Dr. Susan Gaulden is vice president for strategic initiatives at Passaic County Community College, where she is establishing new partnerships to enhance the support and services for students. She has led initiatives including the Hispanics Inspiring Students’ Performance and Achievement Leaders in College Program. Gaulden also serves as the project director of a U.S. Department of Education Fund for the Improvement of Postsecondary Education grant program that re-engages students who return to their studies after stopping out and enrolled students at risk of stopping out. During Gaulden’s career, which includes 20-plus years teaching mathematics, she has served as interim provost, vice provost for academic programs, and executive director of institutional planning and assessment at other institutions.