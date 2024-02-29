Dr. Crystal Eufemia Garcia, University of Nebraska-Lincoln

Dr. Crystal Eufemia Garcia’s research examines the mechanisms by which racially minoritized college students experience campus environments. She is an assistant professor of educational administration in the College of Education and Human Science at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, where her work is concentrated on campus climates and the role of student affairs in student experiences. Garcia co-chairs the Association for the Study of Higher Education’s Council on Ethnic Participation’s Mentor-Protégé Program, a leadership role among others in her professional organization memberships. Her current research comprises a critical analysis of anti-racist practice in sorority and fraternity life, an examination of the experiences of queer people of color in culturally based fraternities and sororities, and an exploration of ways student affairs professionals articulate and enact commitments to diversity, equity, and inclusion.