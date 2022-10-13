Wilmington University Launches Delaware's Second Law School

Wilmington University (WilmU) is launching a law school, Delaware's second, WDEL reported.

Widener University's Delaware Law School is the first law school in the state.

The private school aims to focus on diversity and plans to create schedules to help students who may have other jobs and family commitments as they pursue degrees, according to the law school’s website.

“My staff and I have decades of experience at other law schools,” WilmU School of Law Dean Phillip Closius said in a statement. “However, when we were given the opportunity to help build a program for the school of law at Wilmington University, we committed to being something different...”

The cost will be $24,000/year for full-time students and $18,000/year for part-time students. The law school will offer scholarships and tuition assistance, according to the website.



