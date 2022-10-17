TIAA CEO Thasunda Brown Duckett to Visit University of Kentucky for Public Discussion

Thasunda Brown Duckett, president and CEO of Teachers Insurance and Annuity Association of America (TIAA), will visit the University of Kentucky for a fireside chat on matters such as career advice and inspiration, financial wellness, strategies for wealth building, and combating barriers to gender and racial equity in corporate America.

The event – open to the community and also streamed online – will take place 3-4 p.m. on Oct. 19 in the grand courtroom of the J. David Rosenberg College of Law.

Duckett will be in conversation with Dr. Katrice Albert, vice president for institutional diversity at UK.

Duckett has held several leadership positions in the past, including CEO of Chase Consumer Banking, CEO of Chase Auto Finance, and national retail sales executive for Chase Mortgage Banking.

She is a board member for several organizations, including Nike, the Economic Club of New York and the President’s Board of Advisors on Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs), and founder of the Otis and Rosie Brown Foundation.

“Visiting college campuses allows me to get proximate to what’s on the minds of students and faculty at our client institutions,” Duckett said. “It also facilitates honest discussions about some of our most pressing challenges, like harnessing the power of diversity, equity and inclusion and ways we can use our voices to push for meaningful change, especially when it comes to gender and racial equity. As one of just two Black female CEOs in the Fortune 500, these are deeply personal topics to me, and I know there is still more work to be done. These conversations are just one way we’re working with intentionality to make real, sustainable progress.”