VCU's Medical College Benefitted from Slavery in the Mid-1800s, Recent Report Finds

Arrman Kyaw
Jan 9, 2023

Virginia Commonwealth University’s (VCU) medical college was “intimately connected” to slavery in the mid-1800s, according to a report commissioned by VCU and published last month, the Richmond Times-Dispatch reported.Vcu School Of Medicine

The school owned or rented enslaved people who cooked, cleaned, and maintained buildings. The $30,000, 74-page report called the use of enslaved workers sad and troubling.

VCU commissioned the report following a 2021 state law requiring VCU, University of Virginia (UVA), the College of William & Mary, Longwood University, and Virginia Military Institute (VMI) to examine how slavery impacted them, to commemorate the lives of those enslaved, and to form a response.

The 2021 law also asked schools to establish a scholarship or economic program for students with a connection to slavery.

VCU will form a commission to determine next steps, VCU President Dr. Michael Rao told the board of visitors last month. The next step is expected by the end of the academic year.

“The university must acknowledge and thoughtfully examine the role that slavery played, has played and continues to play in human beings,” Rao said.

The report does not entirely fill in the missing pieces. The identities of those enslaved remain largely unknown.

“MCV never reckoned with the contradictions between its often lofty and humanitarian rhetoric and its commitment to slavery during the antebellum period,” said Dr. Peter J. Wosh, New York University professor and author of the report.

Related Stories
Albion College
Campus Climate
Albion College Men's Basketball Team Call for Public Suspension of Head Coach After Alleged Racial Slur Incident
Penn State
Campus Climate
Tensions Build at Penn State After Controversial Decisions Regarding Racial Justice
Mc Pherson College
Campus Climate
McPherson College Receives Double-Match Commitment, Possible Total of $750 Million
Thasunda Brown Duckett
Campus Climate
TIAA CEO Thasunda Brown Duckett to Visit University of Kentucky for Public Discussion
Find A JobPost A Job
Featured Jobs
University of Connecticut
Tennessee Tech University
Coordinator, Student Activities
Foothill-De Anza Community College District
Advisor - Career Development (Military)
Middle Tennessee State University
CHAIR AND CLINICAL FACULTY, INTEGRATED MARKETING AND COMMUNICATIONS
New York University
Community College of Baltimore County
Premium Employers
Podcasts
Latest Episode
BEST OF IN THE MARGINS 2022
More episodes »
Apple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsRadioPublicSpotifyStitcher
Community College News
News and information from our community colleges.
Read More