Iowa Wesleyan University to Close at End of Academic Year, Citing Financial Issues

Arrman Kyaw
Mar 30, 2023

Iowa Wesleyan University (IWU) will close at the end of this academic year due to financial problems. The school’s board of trustees unanimously voted Mar. 28 to move in this direction. Iowa Wesleyan University

“It is with deep sadness that we announce the Board of Trustees has made the heartbreaking decision to close our beloved Iowa Wesleyan after 181 years as an educational pillar in this community,” IWU President Christine Plunkett said. “Our focus is now on assuring our over 850 students have a smooth transition to another educational opportunity.”

So that current students can complete their programs, IWU has arranged teach-out agreements with William Penn University, Upper Iowa University, University of Dubuque, and Culver-Stockton College, with more being a possibility.

“President Plunkett and her leadership team will work closely with faculty and staff as the university prepares for closure,” Plunkett and IWU Board Chair Robert Miller said in a email to staff. “Several meetings will be held over the next week so everyone can develop a plan to secure new employment.”

The closure is the result of financial issues stemming from increased operating costs, inflationary pressures, changing enrollment trends, declining philanthropic giving, and the rejection of a federal COVID funding proposal, according to the university. This comes despite overall post-pandemic enrollment and retention growth.

“We have worked tirelessly to find solutions at all levels but to no avail,” Miller said.

Related Stories
Screenshot (80)
Campus Climate
Scholars Discuss Advantages and Pitfalls of Social Media in Academia
Vermont College Of Fine Arts
Campus Climate
Vermont College of Fine Arts to Sell Three Campus Buildings to Local Business Owners
Dr. Charles B. Bell Jr. and Dr. Ellen Ochoa
Campus Climate
SDSU to Rename Commons Buildings After Prominent SDSU Figures
Gov. Ron DeSantis
Campus Climate
Students and Faculty to Demonstrate During New College of Florida Trustees Meeting
Find A JobPost A Job
Featured Jobs
Executive Vice Chancellor/Chief Operating Officer (EVC/COO)
University of Tennessee Health Science Center
Missouri University of Science & Technology
Coordinator Off-Campus Military Programs
Northern Virginia Community College
Prince George's Community College
ADJUNCT FACULTY OF FINANCIAL PLANNING
New York University School of Professional Studies
Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center
Premium Employers
Podcasts
Latest Episode
Broward College Swaps the Courtroom with the Classroom
More episodes »
Apple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsRadioPublicSpotifyStitcher
Diversity in the Military
The latest news and information.
Read More