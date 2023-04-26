“American Idol” alum and Broadway star Fantasia Barrino-Taylor has officially enrolled in Central State University, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

In enrolling at the historically Black college and university (HBCU), the singer is looking to break generational curses and set the best example for her children.

“I want to be the example, I want to use my platform, my social media, to show people — that if you have a dream, it doesn’t have to have a timeline,” said Barrino-Taylor. “I’m a businesswoman now, and I desire to continue to sharpen my sword and better my craft. When it comes to my family, my girls, my children, I want to show them that no matter what she’s been through, you can always get back and go after it again, and that’s what I am doing.”

In 2010, Barrino-Taylor received an honorary high school diploma from Andrews High School, 10 years after dropping out. And in 2022, the “The Color Purple” star became an honorary Sigma Gamma Rho sorority sister.

Barrino-Taylor said her family, particularly her husband, Kendall Taylor, supported and inspired her in her pursuits.

“My grandmother used to tell me anything worth having is worth fighting for, and I want other people to see that if you just stay in the ring, you’ll get to where you’re going,” Barrino-Taylor said.