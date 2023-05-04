Hackers Hijack Bluefield University Alert System, Ransoms School Files

Arrman Kyaw
May 4, 2023

Bluefield University was subject to hackers this week, with them taking over the Virginia university’s emergency alerts system and threatening to leak school files if the school doesn’t pay up, NBC News reported.Bluefield University

“We have admissions data from thousands of students. Your personal information is at risk to be leaked on the darkweb blog,” the messages said.

In messages via Bluefield’s RamAlert, hackers pushed university members to pressure on the university president. The hackers may be the first to use an emergency alert system to pressure a victim, said Brett Callow, an analyst at cybersecurity company Emsisoft.

Bluefield is advising students and faculty to not email from school accounts. Earlier this week, school information has not been published. Ransomware gangs frequently publish, remove, and republish victims’ data.

In 2020, at least 44 U.S. higher ed institutions were attacked with ransomware, Callow said. The hacker group named in Bluefield’s case is one that primarily speaks Russian in underground forums, said Allan Liska, ransomware expert at cybersecurity company Recorded Future.

 

Related Stories
University Of Wisconsin Madison
Campus Climate
Thousands Call for Expulsion of University of Wisconsin-Madison Student Spewing Racist Slurs and Advocating for Slavery
Fantasia Barrino-Taylor
Campus Climate
Fantasia Barrino-Taylor Enrolls in Central State University
University Of Phoenix
Campus Climate
University of Arkansas System Trustees Narrowly Vote Against Endorsing Potential Licensing Agreement with University of Phoenix
George Washington University
Campus Climate
Students Criticize GWU Plans to Give Firearms to Some Campus Police
Find A JobPost A Job
Featured Jobs
Assistant Professor in Health Studies/Health Promotion
Monmouth University
Adjunct Faculty, Real Estate And Construction
New York University School of Professional Studies
Dean College of Public Health
Temple University
Director of Military Center Connections
Old Dominion University
Director, Foundation
Linn-Benton Community College
Major Gifts Manager
American Institute of Physics
Premium Employers
Podcasts
Latest Episode
Shifting Cultural Perspectives on Education with Dr. Kimberly Greene
More episodes »
Apple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsRadioPublicSpotifyStitcher
Community College News
News and information from our community colleges.
Read More