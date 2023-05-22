The University of Iowa Offers Day-Long “Grandparents University” Program

Arrman Kyaw
May 22, 2023

The University of Iowa’s (UI) Center for Advancement will be hosting a day-long event to teach grandparents and grandchildren various topics, The Gazette reported.Niversity Of Iowa’s

The pilot “Grandparents University” program – any grandparent can sign up with their 8- to 14-year-old grandchildren – will take place Jul. 13. They will be able to take three courses together on the UI campus. The event is limited to groups of three – it allows for combinations of two grandparents and a grandchild or one grandparent and two grandkids.

The event will feature courses such as “Back in My Day: An Exploration of the Past and the Future at the Library”; “Earthquakes and Engineering Challenge”; “Looking Back and Forging Ahead: The UI Campus its Architecture and its History”; and “Introduction to Falconry.”

The day will run from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and includes lunch at a UI campus marketplace. Buses to each session will be available. 


Related Stories
Dr. Jonathan Friedman
Campus Climate
Free Expression Group Sues Florida School District Over Book Bans
Medaille University
Campus Climate
Medaille University Announces Coming Closure on Aug. 31 After Plan for Acquisition by Trocaire College Falls Through
Roxbury Community College
Campus Climate
Roxbury Community College Celebrating 50th Anniversary
University Of Delaware (ud)
Campus Climate
University of Delaware Investigate Swastika Drawn on Office Door of Jewish Professor
Find A JobPost A Job
Featured Jobs
Prince George's Community College
Disabled Student Programs (DSPS) Director/Counselor (Now known as Student Access Services)
College of the Siskiyous
College of Southern Maryland
Dean College of Public Health
Temple University
Client Systems Specialist
Foothill-De Anza Community College District
Military Veteran Opportunity Program Advisor
SUNY Empire State University
Premium Employers
Podcasts
Latest Episode
Meet David T. Hayes, President, Coe College — a DOIT certified institution
More episodes »
Apple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsRadioPublicSpotifyStitcher
Community College News
News and information from our community colleges.
Read More