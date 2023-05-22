The University of Iowa Offers Day-Long “Grandparents University” Program

The University of Iowa’s (UI) Center for Advancement will be hosting a day-long event to teach grandparents and grandchildren various topics, The Gazette reported.

The pilot “Grandparents University” program – any grandparent can sign up with their 8- to 14-year-old grandchildren – will take place Jul. 13. They will be able to take three courses together on the UI campus. The event is limited to groups of three – it allows for combinations of two grandparents and a grandchild or one grandparent and two grandkids.

The event will feature courses such as “Back in My Day: An Exploration of the Past and the Future at the Library”; “Earthquakes and Engineering Challenge”; “Looking Back and Forging Ahead: The UI Campus its Architecture and its History”; and “Introduction to Falconry.”

The day will run from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and includes lunch at a UI campus marketplace. Buses to each session will be available.



