Stony Brook University Receives $500 Million Gift, One of the Largest Gifts to a U.S. University

Arrman Kyaw (MIL)
Jun 1, 2023

Stony Brook University has received $500 million – one of the largest gifts to a U.S. university – from a foundation formed by an alumnus and a former faculty member, The New York Times reported.Drs. James and Marilyn SimonsDrs. James and Marilyn Simons

The funds will go towards the school’s current endowment of $370 million and come from the Simons Foundation, formed by Dr. Jim Simons, a former Stony Brook math professor who made billions as a hedge fund manager, and his wife Dr. Marilyn Simons, who received her bachelor’s degree and doctorate from Stony Brook.

Marilyn said she was grateful for her transformative time at the school and that she hoped the gift would help people from underserved communities thrive.

“I was really grateful when the opportunity opened up for me to attend Stony Brook for college,” she said. “I commuted to the school with my brother and my cousin. They went off to lay brick and I went to my calculus class.”

The $500 million will be distributed over seven years.

Additionally, the donation will also result in a $200 million in public funds, due to a recent endowment donation matching program. The school aims to raise $200 million more from other donors in the next three years to qualify for the maximum amount of state matching funds.

The Simons have given a total of approximately $1.2 billion to Stony Brook over the years.

Related Stories
Niversity Of Iowa’s
Campus Climate
The University of Iowa Offers Day-Long “Grandparents University” Program
Dr. Jonathan Friedman
Campus Climate
Free Expression Group Sues Florida School District Over Book Bans
Medaille University
Campus Climate
Medaille University Announces Coming Closure on Aug. 31 After Plan for Acquisition by Trocaire College Falls Through
Roxbury Community College
Campus Climate
Roxbury Community College Celebrating 50th Anniversary
Find A JobPost A Job
Featured Jobs
Military Veteran Opportunity Program Advisor
SUNY Empire State University
Lecturer in Organizational Behavior
Yale School of Management
Director of Corporate and Foundation Relations
UNC Gillings School of Global Public Health
Disabled Student Programs (DSPS) Director/Counselor (Now known as Student Access Services)
College of the Siskiyous
University of Missouri-St. Louis
Director of Development
Tarrant County College District
Premium Employers
Podcasts
Latest Episode
Meet Dr. David K. Wilson, President, Morgan State University — a DOIT certified institution
More episodes »
Apple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsRadioPublicSpotifyStitcher
Diversity in the Military
The latest news and information.
Read More