Ida B. Wells Society for Investigative Reporting Faces Significant Funding Transfer Delays

Arrman Kyaw
Jun 15, 2023

Nearly half a year after the Ida B. Wells Society for Investigative Reporting told UNC-Chapel Hill about its coming move to Morehouse College, the school has yet to transfer all of the society’s funds — nearly $4 million — a significant delay that has affected the society’s work greatly, NC Newsline recently reported.Unc Chapel Hill

The Ida B. Wells Society works to increase and support reporters and editors of color in news organizations. This delay has resulted in the cancellation of the organization’s summer internship program and a planned program for high school students at N.C. Central University.

“It’s all of our operating funding, all of our grant money, our quasi-endowment,” said Nikole Hannah-Jones, Pulitzer-winning journalist and co-founder of the organization. “Without it, we can’t work toward our mission, we can’t do any of our work.”

The estimated $3.8 million – held and managed by UNC-Chapel Hill – has yet to be wholly transferred to Morehouse. Even with previous moves – the society was previously at City University of New York’s Newmark School of Journalism and the Shorenstein Center at Harvard’s Kennedy School of Government – it has never had this kind of trouble in transitioning, its founders said. Transferring funds for those moves had taken approximately a month.

UNC-Chapel Hill said that it has worked as quickly as possible to complete the transfer and that nearly $2.1M has been moved over.

“Since the Ida B. Wells Society announced its relocation from UNC-Chapel Hill to Morehouse College in February 2023, UNC Hussman has worked to ensure that all funds designated to support the Ida B. Wells Society are transferred as expeditiously as possible while also following the gift agreements with each funder and applicable law,” a UNC-Chapel Hill spokesperson said in a statement.

However, society members have argued that documentation indicated an inexplicably slow process involving months of waiting to finalize a transfer agreement and sparse and vague progress updates. But when society leaders told UNC-Chapel Hill that they intended to go public if this wasn’t resolved, transfers began almost immediately, NC Newsline reported.

 

Related Stories
Hampton University
Campus Climate
Hampton University Establishes School of Religion
Dr. Bryn Geffert
Campus Climate
University of Vermont Launches Open-Access Academic Press
George Washington University
Campus Climate
Six Universities to Join Association of American Universities
Drs. James and Marilyn Simons
Campus Climate
Stony Brook University Receives $500 Million Gift, One of the Largest Gifts to a U.S. University
Find A JobPost A Job
Featured Jobs
Adjunct Faculty, Military Science
University of Tennessee Chattanooga
Resident Librarian (Two Positions)
American University Library
Assistant Professor, Health and Health Education
Coppin State University
Salisbury University
Health Sciences Librarian for Public Health
Brown University
Coordinator, Recruitment and Community of Scholars Program
University of Minnesota
Premium Employers
Podcasts
Latest Episode
The Model Minority Myth with Dr. Sumun L. Pendakur
More episodes »
Apple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsRadioPublicSpotifyStitcher
Diversity and inclusion in healthcare
Quality reporting and insightful coverage specifically for the healthcare industry.
Read More