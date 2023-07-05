Bloomfield College Merges with Montclair State University

Arrman Kyaw
Jul 5, 2023

Bloomfield College has merged with Montclair State University, effective Jul. 1.Bloomfield College

Bloomfield – it is the only four-year institution in New Jersey that is a predominantly Black institution, a Hispanic-serving institution, and a minority serving institution – will be renamed Bloomfield College of Montclair State University. The majority of the school’s faculty and staff (almost 90%) were offered employment by Montclair. And Bloomfield President Dr. Marcheta P. Evans will become chancellor of the new school.

“Today we exuberantly celebrate the result of tenacious dedication, cooperation and hard work by employees of our two strategically aligned institutions,” Evans said. “This merger ensures that our commitment to the academic and economic success of young people from traditionally underserved communities will not only continue but will be enhanced.”

Bloomfield will continue to offer courses required for students to complete their majors and programs and will honor majors of current students while the school, over the next academic year, considers what to do with its programs. It will also retain its 13 NCAA Division II athletics programs and remain the Bears, for at least the next year, unless otherwise directed by the NCAA.

Related Stories
Cabrini University
Campus Climate
Villanova University Tentatively Agrees to Buy Cabrini University
Johns Hopkins University
Campus Climate
Johns Hopkins University and Health System Attacked by Cybersecurity Attack
Unc Chapel Hill
Campus Climate
Ida B. Wells Society for Investigative Reporting Faces Significant Funding Transfer Delays
Hampton University
Campus Climate
Hampton University Establishes School of Religion
Find A JobPost A Job
Featured Jobs
Dean of Oxley College of Health and Natural Sciences
Park Square Executive Search
Assistant Professor, Health and Health Education
Coppin State University
Open Rank Clinical Faculty - School Psychology
The University of Iowa College of Education
Assistant/Associate Professor of Business Administration
Hampton University
Community College of Baltimore County
University of Connecticut
Premium Employers
Podcasts
Latest Episode
Two College Presidents Share Stories from South LA
More episodes »
Apple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsRadioPublicSpotifyStitcher
Diversity in the Military
The latest news and information.
Read More