Clemson University Bans TikTok on Campus Networks

Clemson University will ban social media platform TikTok on all of its campus networks.

The app, which has drawn the ire of some lawmakers over possible security concerns involving the Chinese government, will not be accessible through the school network, both wired and Eduroam Wi-Fi, effective Jul. 10.

The move to protect the “integrity of information and resources connected to the Clemson network,” according to Clemson officials, was announced to the campus last week.

To note, those with personal devices can and may still access the app on their private carrier data networks.