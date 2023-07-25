Police Investigate "Hate-Motivated Vandalism" Involving a Swastika at Off-Campus Fraternity Houses at the University of Michigan

Arrman Kyaw
Jul 25, 2023

Police in Ann Arbor, Michigan, are investigating "hate-motivated vandalism" at two off-campus fraternity houses at the University of Michigan, ABC News reported.U Mich

The vandalism in question was "homophobic and antisemitic" and included a swastika, according to the Ann Arbor Police Department, adding that they believe the crimes occurred between Jul. 17-18.

"The university condemns these acts of vandalism, which included broken windows and spray-painted messages that are vile, homophobic and antisemitic," said UMich President Dr. Santa J. Ono in a statement.

The fraternity houses were vacant for the summer, but students will be living in them come the fall, Ono said.

The matter is under active investigation, with police asking individualsto come forward with information about suspicious activity or doorbell camera footage from nearby houses.

Antisemitic incidents are on the rise in the U.S., increasing by more than 30% in 2022 compared to 2021, according to the Anti-Defamation League, the highest number of incidents on record in the U.S. since the organization began tracking them.

 

