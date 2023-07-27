New College of Florida to Request $2 Million for Center to Combat "Cancel Culture" in Higher Ed

The New College of Florida Board of Trustees has voted to advance a $2 million budget request to the Florida Legislature for a center to combat “cancel culture” in higher ed, Axios reported.

The New College Freedom Institute aims to "promote freedom of inquiry and champion tolerance of civil discourse among those of opposing views," according to the budget request. The center plans to "discuss the challenges to free speech principles," and mentor “leaders who have worked to promote freedom of speech and inquiry."

The establishment of such a center would add to the drastic changes that have already been made at the liberal arts school to transform it into a right-leaning institution, including Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’s appointing six conservative trustees and the elimination of the school’s DEI office.