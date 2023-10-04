Create a free Diverse: Issues In Higher Education account to continue reading

Shooting on Morgan State University Campus Wounds 5

Arrman Kyaw
Oct 4, 2023

A shooting at Morgan State University Tuesday night left five people wounded.Morgan State University 1Morgan State University

Campus police on patrol heard gunfire around 9:25 p.m. and found multiple victims shot. Four men and one woman – ages 18-22 – were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, four being Morgan State students, police said.

The shooting took place outdoors. After a SWAT team cleared a campus building that police believed the shooter possibly entered, the campus shelter-in-place order was lifted early Wednesday.

The incident occurred as students were leaving a coronation ceremony and were headed to a student center, Morgan State President Dr. David K. Wilson said.

“For those who decided to come onto this jewel of a campus and inflict this pain and trauma on their community — we’re going to find you. We won’t stop,” Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott said during a Wednesday morning news conference.

Baltimore City Council member Ryan Dorsey said on social media that he had been told by police that there were believed to have been at least three shooters firing into the crowd, though police have not confirmed this. As of early Wednesday, no one was in custody, according to police.

Classes were canceled on Wednesday.

