Vice President Kamala Harris to Visit College of Charleston as Part of Fight for Our Freedoms College Tour

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris will visit the College of Charleston on Oct. 11, as part of her Fight for Our Freedoms college tour. Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

The event will take place at 1 p.m. at the Sottile Theatre. The tour itself is meant to focus on issues disproportionately impacting young people, such as reproductive freedom, gun safety, climate action, voting rights, LGBTQ+ equality, mental health, and book bans, according to a press release.

“This generation is critical to the urgent issues that are at stake right now for our future,” Harris said. “It is young leaders throughout America who know what the solutions look like and are organizing in their communities to make them a reality. My message to students is clear: We are counting on you, we need you, you are everything.”

Students will be able to ask Harris questions.

“The College of Charleston is honored to host Vice President Harris on campus,” said College of Charleston President Dr. Andrew T. Hsu. “Vice President Harris’ visit to our university is a wonderful opportunity for our students to hear and see a world leader up close and provides them a chance to share their thoughts on policies important to them. We thank the White House for selecting the College of Charleston as part of its engagement initiative.”