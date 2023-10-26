Create a free Diverse: Issues In Higher Education account to continue reading

Multiple Pro-Palestinian Student Walkouts Take Place at Universities Nationwide

Arrman Kyaw
Oct 26, 2023

Several pro-Palestinian student walkouts took place this week at universities across the nation.NYU CampusNYU CampusAlexander Spatari/Getty Images

The walkouts – at Princeton University, New York University, and Columbia University – came as college campuses nationwide have seen dueling rallies between those with different viewpoints on Israel, Hamas, and the ongoing war in Gaza.

Dr. Cornel West, one of the nation's most prominent scholars and a 2024 presidential candidate spoke at a rally at UCLA. 

More than a dozen people were arrested during a massive anti-Israel protest in Brooklyn last weekend, according to the New York Police Department. Demonstrators became aggressive, police said, adding that officers were reportedly shoved and struck with flying debris, such as eggs, fireworks, and bottles.

The longstanding geopolitical conflict’s current fighting – which began Oct. 7 with attacks from Hamas – has led to a rising number of deaths and injuries, now in the several thousands.

More than 1,400 people in Israel have been killed, according to PBS.

According to the Gaza health ministry, more than 7,000 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli strikes on Gaza, though President Biden recently questioned the credibility of “the number that the Palestinians are using.”

“The humanitarian and health crisis in Gaza has reached catastrophic proportions,” said Dr. Ahmed Al-Mandhari, the World Health Organization’s regional director for the Eastern Mediterranean.

 

 

 

 

