Harvard President to Testify to Congress About Response to Campus Climate Issues During Israel-Hamas Conflict

Arrman Kyaw
Dec 1, 2023

Harvard University President Dr. Claudine Gay will testify to the U.S. Congressional Committee on Education and the Workforce about the college's response to student sentiment and safety around the Israel-Hamas war, CBS News reported.Dr. Claudine GayDr. Claudine Gay

The hearing – scheduled for 10:15 a.m. on Dec. 5 – will cover antisemitism on U.S. college campuses. Harvard, along with several other schools, is currently being investigated by the Department of Education (ED) for potential Title VI harassment violations in its handling of student reactions to the Israel-Palestine conflict.

"We've seen countless examples of antisemitic demonstrations on college campuses. Meanwhile, college administrators have largely stood by, allowing horrific rhetoric to fester and grow," said Republican Chairwoman Virginia Foxx. "College and university presidents have a responsibility to foster and uphold a safe learning environment for their students and staff."

The school has faced criticism for its sometimes-vague statements about the conflict.

Free speech expert and Harvard Law graduate Harvey Silverglate said that Gay’s “waffling” in her responses has upset all stakeholders.

“The job of a university is to provide a safe environment where students can speak, and students can listen," Silverglate said. "Universities [should] not have political positions on anything."

