University of Nevada, Las Vegas, Shooting Kills Three and Wounds One

Arrman Kyaw
Dec 7, 2023

Another U.S. mass shooting, this time at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas (UNLV), killed three people and wounded another on Wednesday, the Associated Press reported.UnlvShiksha Study Abroad

The shooter – killed in a shootout with university detectives – was a professor who did not get a job at UNLV, according to law enforcement. News outlet KLAS identified him as Anthony “Tony” Polito, a former college professor in his 60s who previously taught at East Carolina University.

Classes at UNLV were canceled through Friday, along with its basketball game at the University of Dayton, Ohio Wednesday night.

“No student should have to fear pursuing their dreams on a college campus,” Sheriff Kevin McMahill said.

The shooting started in the building that houses UNLV’s Lee Business School, police said.

“It was terrifying. I can’t even begin to explain,” Professor Kevaney Martin said. “I was trying to hold it together for my students, and trying not to cry, but the emotions are something I never want to experience again.”

Vegas is no stranger to shootings, having suffered in 2017 the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history, which killed 60 people and wounded hundreds.

This shooting puts the U.S. at a total of 632 mass shootings so far this year, according to the Gun Violence Archive, which defines mass shootings as “four or more shot and/or killed in a single event [incident], at the same general time and location, not including the shooter.”

 

 

