DePauw University Receives $200 Million in Support of Strategic Plan

DePauw University has received its largest gift yet in the form of $200 million in support of its strategic plan. The money – $150 million from an anonymous donor and a matching $50 million from other donors – is one of the largest gifts given to a U.S. higher ed institution. DePauw University

DePauw’s Bold and Gold 2027 strategic plan seeks to bolster the university around four principles: the liberal arts and sciences; the student experience; institutional equity; and responsible financial and operational management. Adding in this substantial gift, the university’s strategic plan has raised $240 million in major gifts.

This influx of $200 million – three-quarters of which will go towards DePauw’s endowment – is meant to aid in the university’s efforts around these four principles and support areas such as faculty, scholarships, financial aid, student and spiritual life, and athletics, according to DePauw.

More than a quarter of the funds, $64 million, will be spent on the Greencastle university's new Creative School, an institution to foster innovation in the fields of technology, art, and media. The school is set to launch this coming fall.

“We are humbled by these gifts and grateful for the confidence they demonstrate in our vision for DePauw,” DePauw President Dr. Lori S. White said. “Thanks to support at this scale, we can focus on ensuring that our core academic programs and offerings are extraordinary in every way.

“We know that our aspirations for DePauw – to be a new model for a liberal arts college for the 21st century – will require further philanthropic support, and this gift – and those it will inspire – are essential to advancing the accomplishments of our incredible community of students, faculty, staff and alumni in the future.”