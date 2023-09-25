Create a free Diverse: Issues In Higher Education account to continue reading

Former New England College President Michele Perkins Sues School, Alleges Gender Discrimination and Emotional Distress

Arrman Kyaw
Sep 25, 2023

Former New England College (NEC) President Michele Perkins is suing the school, alleging gender discrimination and emotional distress after being fired earlier this year, New Hampshire Public Radio reported.Dr. Michele PerkinsDr. Michele Perkins

In the suit, Dr. Perkins –who led the school from 2008-2022 before becoming chancellor in September 2022 – claims she was unexpectedly released by the school during an Apr. 4 online meeting.

“I was stunned to be dismissed on a Zoom call with other people on the call with no advance warning and no reason,” Perkins said. “And so this lawsuit is the only way I know that current leadership can be held accountable for their actions.”

Perkins alleges that the way she was fired – “humiliating and crude” – was meant to demoralize and “professionally decapitate her.” Multiple school leaders were present during the meeting where current NEC President Dr. Wayne Lesperance told her that “it’s just not working out.”

She attributed the case to misogyny and a culture of gender bias among certain top school officials.

"Due in large part to the efforts and contributions put forth by Dr. Perkins during her long tenure of service, New England College is firmly positioned on the national map and the positive impact of her stewardship continues to be appreciated by the NEC community,” said Lex Scourby, chair of the NEC board of trustees. “While we are disappointed by recent developments, our first priority will always be our students and the continued delivery of high-quality education.”

Perkins is seeking damages and a jury trial.

“Frankly, it would be a betrayal of everything I've worked for and the hopes and dreams of the younger generations of women if I had kept silent about this, so to me it was my professional and ethical obligation,” Perkins said.

Related Stories
Dr. Michelle Y. Martin
Faculty & Staff Issues
Report: Faculty of Color in Psychology Face Structural Hurdles in Academia
Ohio State
Faculty & Staff Issues
Ohio State Faculty Criticize New Free Speech Policy and Reporting System
U Colorado Boulder
Faculty & Staff Issues
Faculty and Staff at University of Colorado Boulder Walk Out, Demand Higher Wages and Better Conditions
Dr. Andy Brantley
Faculty & Staff Issues
Survey: Voluntary Turnover in Higher Ed Workforce Increasing
Find A JobPost A Job
Featured Jobs
Academic Director and Clinical Assistant/Associate Professor of Management and Systems
New York University School of Professional Studies
Director of Military & Veteran Affairs
Tennessee Technological University
Executive Director, College Advancement
Rancho Santiago Community College District
Missouri University of Science & Technology
Academic Director and Clinical Assistant/Associate Professor of Project Management
New York University
Assistant Vice President for Academic Administration
York Technical College
Premium Employers
The trusted source for all job seekers
We have an extensive variety of listings for both academic and non-academic positions at postsecondary institutions.
Find Jobs
The trusted source for all job seekers