Guillory Named Chief Academic Officer Appointment at Dillard

Johnny Jackson
Jan 8, 2024

Dr. Monique Guillory has been appointed the new provost and chief academic and enrollment officer Dillard University, effective April 1.

Dillard President Dr. Rochelle L. Ford announced that Guillory will work with the interim provost, Mablene Krueger, through April to transition into the role. Guillory will serve as a senior cabinet member and in the administrative office, next in line to Ford.

Dr. Monique GuilloryDr. Monique Guillory“Dr. Guillory not only brings a wealth of experience as a teacher and scholar grounded in liberal arts, but she also has served at research universities with graduate programs,” said Ford. “Each of these experiences will help Dillard achieve our strategic plan goal of offering more graduate degree programs and new professional development credentialing programs to meet workforce demands. Additionally, her local roots will help us achieve the vision of being a community advancing health, safety, and innovation.”

Guillory, who holds a Ph.D. in comparative literature and performance studies from New York University, has nearly 30 years of executive leadership experience at Historically Black Colleges and Universities and Minority-Serving Institutions. Her expertise includes academic program development, accreditation processes, STEM pipelines, and student success.

Guillory most recently served as chief of staff and senior vice president for the University of the District of Columbia (UDC), where she led the development of the institutional strategic plan and provided leadership for UDC’s K-12 partnership with the Anacostia Feeder Pattern. As the chief academic and enrollment officer at Dillard, she is expected to manage academic offerings and faculty initiatives and lead the implementation of an institutional recruitment and retention strategy.

“I am so honored to be joining the Dillard leadership team and helping to realize the bold vision President Ford has articulated for Dillard’s future,” said  Guillory. “I believe my extensive professional journey has prepared me for this opportunity. I look forward to working side-by-side with Dillard’s faculty and students and being a part of this exceptional community.”

