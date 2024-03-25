Vanderbilt to Establish New Computing, AI, Data Science College

Vanderbilt University has announced its work toward establishing a college dedicated to computer science, artificial intelligence (AI), data science, and related fields.

The College of Connected Computing will collaborate with all of Vanderbilt’s schools and colleges to advance breakthrough discoveries and strengthen computing education through a “computing for all” approach.

The interdisciplinary college will be led by a new dean, who will report to Provost and Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs Dr. C. Cybele Raver and to School of Engineering Dean Dr. Krishnendu “Krish” Roy. A dean search is expected to begin in late August.

“Of all the factors shaping society, few are more influential than the rapid emergence of advanced computing, AI and data science,” said Chancellor Dr. Daniel Diermeier.

“To continue to carry out our mission, prepare all our students for their careers and advance research across the university, Vanderbilt must contribute even more to the study, understanding and innovative application of these fast-changing disciplines,” said Diermeier. “Our aim is to make Vanderbilt a global leader in these fields, ensuring our continued academic excellence and capacity for world-changing innovation.”

Raver said the college will enable the university to build upon its programs and provide students with high-caliber educational opportunities. She said the global interest in AI “aligns perfectly” with Vanderbilt’s leading work in that field.

A dedicated college will enable Vanderbilt to keep making groundbreaking discoveries at the intersections of computing and other disciplines and will more effectively leverage advanced computing to address some of society’s most pressing challenges, she said.

“The establishment of this interdisciplinary, ‘cross-cutting’ college is a watershed moment—not only for the School of Engineering, but also for the entire university,” Roy said. “The future of education, research and thinking in all disciplines is now inherently tied to, and will be greatly influenced by, the knowledge and power of computing. The idea of ‘computing for all’ is fundamental to the future of learning.”