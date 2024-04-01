Create a free Diverse: Issues In Higher Education account to continue reading

Program Addresses Mental Health Among Law Enforcement

Johnny Jackson
Apr 1, 2024

St. Petersburg College in Florida has launched a new Applied Mental Health Certificate for Law Enforcement Program to equip law enforcement professionals and first responders with essential tools to navigate mental health issues within the community while managing the inherent stressors of their roles.

Dr. Tonjua WilliamsDr. Tonjua Williams"This program isn't just about protecting the community; it's about protecting those who protect us," said Dr. Tonjua Williams, president of St. Petersburg College. "By equipping law enforcement and first responders with knowledge and skills, we can help create a safer and more empathetic environment in the community."

Through the program, officers gain skills (such as counseling skills and interview techniques) and knowledge to navigate complex mental health situations, both in their own ranks and within the communities they serve. They, becoming mental health liaisons in their departments, learn to identify mental health issues that need assessment in professional practice.

The first cohort of 14 officers from Tampa Bay area police departments is expected to complete training in the summer 2024.

"This program marks a significant step in making sure people facing mental health challenges get the understanding and assistance they deserve," said Jonathan Vazquez, president of the Suncoast Police Benevolent Association and an experienced officer with 15 years of service and an Army veteran.

Suggested for You
Dr. Marcus H. Burgess
HBCUs
Saint Augustine’s Students Move to Remote Learning
This rendering shows Cal State Long Beach's plans to construct a new 108,000-square-foot, 424-bed residence hall.
Institutions
New Construction Promotes Housing Security at Cal State Long Beach
Dr. Terrell Strayhorn
HBCUs
Summit Brings Together Leaders to Discuss How to Strengthen America's HBCUs
Dr. Roslyn Clark Artis
HBCUs
Benedict College Names Building After its First Woman President
Related Stories
Dr. Marcus H. Burgess
HBCUs
Saint Augustine’s Students Move to Remote Learning
All 17 South African universities in the Siyaphumelela (“We Succeed”) Network attended DREAM 2024, where they were recognized with Siyaphumelela Network awards.
Community Colleges
DREAM Conference Marks Milestone
This rendering shows Cal State Long Beach's plans to construct a new 108,000-square-foot, 424-bed residence hall.
Institutions
New Construction Promotes Housing Security at Cal State Long Beach
Dr. Terrell Strayhorn
HBCUs
Summit Brings Together Leaders to Discuss How to Strengthen America's HBCUs
Find A JobPost A Job
Featured Jobs
Assistant Professor, Health and Health Education
Coppin State University
Open Rank Professor of Counselor Education
Virginia Commonwealth University
Manager of Benefits
Tarrant County College District
Assistant Professor of Mathematics
California State University, Stanislaus
Assistant or Associate Professor in Research, Barnstable Brown Diabetes Center
University of Kentucky
Manager, Contracts & Risk Management
Foothill-De Anza Community College District
Premium Employers
The trusted source for all job seekers
We have an extensive variety of listings for both academic and non-academic positions at postsecondary institutions.
Read More
The trusted source for all job seekers