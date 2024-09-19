University at Buffalo Awarded $10 million Grant to Establish National Center for Early Literacy and Responsible AI

Researchers at the University at Buffalo have been awarded a $10 million grant from the U.S. Department of Education’s Institute of Education Sciences to establish the Center for Early Literacy and Responsible AI (CELaRAI).

According to university officials, the Center for Early Literacy and Responsible AI will focus on "harnessing the power of artificial intelligence (AI) to transform early literacy instruction for culturally and linguistically diverse learners in kindergarten through second-grade classrooms across the nation."

“This significant award from the Department of Education underscores UB’s longstanding national and international leadership in artificial intelligence,” said UB President Dr. Satish K. Tripathi. “In our Graduate School of Education and across disciplines, more than 200 faculty are leveraging the power of AI, all with the aim of contributing meaningfully to the greater good. By helping young learners thrive and setting them up for future success, we will transform the lives of children, families and communities in ways that transcend metrics."

The Center will be led by Dr. X. Christine Wang, a professor of learning and instruction in UB’s Graduate School of Education. The Center will aim to address a critical need to improve beginning reading skills of students, with an emphasis on students from underrepresented and underserved communities.